Prince Harry takes dig at Queen for removing royal patronages

In another jab, Prince Harry has reminded his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II of how she has stripped him of his royal patronages.

In an emotional letter to the family of late solider Nathan Hunt, who are fighting for the inclusion of his name to the national Armed Forces Memorial, expressed his deep wish to help the family but said that he was no longer in the position to do so.

Harry writes: "I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry candidly spoke in his interview with Oprah and shaared how he was "hurt" by his grandmother’s decision to strip him of his titles but added that he “respects” her decision.