 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently gushed over her excitement over having all her Sour tour tickets sale out.

The singer showcased her excitement with an Instagram caption that highlighted how much she loves “all my incredible fans.”

The post read, “SOUR TOUR is sold out!!! been waiting so long to perform these songs live.”

“This is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!”

She also went on to say, “If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm [heart emojis] ahhh here we goooo!!!”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book
Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'
'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut

'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears
James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report

James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy
Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy
Jennifer Lopez's mysterious kitten leaves fans guessing

Jennifer Lopez's mysterious kitten leaves fans guessing
Prince Harry takes dig at Queen for removing royal patronages

Prince Harry takes dig at Queen for removing royal patronages

Billie Eilish impresses fans with her fashion sense

Billie Eilish impresses fans with her fashion sense
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled for saying he is 'Honored to have President Joe Biden' on his show

Jimmy Fallon gets trolled for saying he is 'Honored to have President Joe Biden' on his show

Latest

view all