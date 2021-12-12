Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently gushed over her excitement over having all her Sour tour tickets sale out.

The singer showcased her excitement with an Instagram caption that highlighted how much she loves “all my incredible fans.”

The post read, “SOUR TOUR is sold out!!! been waiting so long to perform these songs live.”

“This is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!”

She also went on to say, “If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm [heart emojis] ahhh here we goooo!!!”

Check it out below:







