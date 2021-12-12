 
David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham once again proved to be an ideal husband as he made her sweet wife Victoria Beckham happy by wearing Spiceworld Christmas jumper.

The Legendary footballer and former Spice Girts member posed for festive snaps following David's 73-year-old father Ted's wedding to partner Hilary Meredith.

The style queen was feeling festive as she posted snap with David donning a 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper.

She gave a sweet caption to the stunning photo: 'Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham! kisses @davidbeckham'.

In the picture, David is seen wearing a white shirt with a dark grey tie and matching trousers. While, Victoria donned a black Christmas jumper with a snowflake print.

Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C appreciated the snap as she left a laughing emoji comment on the post.

The Victoria's post comes after David Beckham acted as best man at his father Ted's wedding to millionaire solicitor partner Hilary Meredith in London's Temple on Saturday.

