 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been copying the Royal Family’s entire playbook to overhaul their divisive image.

Dr Laura Clancy, a lecturer in media at Lancaster University made this claim.

The author was also quoted telling Express UK, "The narrative around them is quite interesting because in many ways what Harry and Meghan are doing is not that different from what the royals are doing.”

"So they’ve got PR - well of course the royals have got PR as well. There’s all the drama around them signing those Netflix deals and signing those corporate deals - but of course all the royals do that as well.”

She was also quoted saying, "It's not like they're doing anything different, it's just that they're being perceived very differently.”

"I think it's been a long time coming this divisive narrative around Harry and Meghan. I think to overhaul that image now will take quite a lot of work. It's quite embedded, but that doesn’t mean it's not possible.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, "And I think because they’re not doing anything that different - there’s already a model for that - it doesn’t mean they’ve gone completely outside the box if that's what they’re doing."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report

Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh ‘desperate to see’ dad amid custody battle

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh ‘desperate to see’ dad amid custody battle
David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper
Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues
Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book
Kanye West’s thoughts on Kim Kardashians’ support for Drake show revealed

Kanye West’s thoughts on Kim Kardashians’ support for Drake show revealed
Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'
'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut

'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Latest

view all