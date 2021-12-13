Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson

Georgia, a state won by President Biden, has been a focus of Trump's claims of the election being rigged

A publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia elections worker during the 2020 election was not associated with Kanye West at the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the rapper told Reuters on Sunday.

The outlet reported on Friday that publicist Trevian Kutti visited the home of elections worker Ruby Freeman in January to attempt to pressure her into confirming former President Trump's claims of election fraud.

Georgia, a state won by President Biden, has been a focus of Trump's claims of the election being rigged.

"Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred," Pierre Rougier, a spokesperson for West, now known as Ye, told Reuters.

Kutti reportedly told police that she was a "crisis manager" who had come to warn Freeman about unspecified "danger" over the election results.

During the incident, which took place two days before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Kutti told Freeman she was sent by a "high-profile individual."

Reuters noted that media reports dating back to 2018 have tied Kutti to Ye, but that Rougier did not specify if the two ever were connected on a personal or professional level.

Ye made headlines throughout Trump's presidency for his relationship with the former president, who he eventually ended up running against in the 2020 presidential election. Ye, then known as West, secured 60,000 votes.