Monday Dec 13 2021
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19

Monday Dec 13, 2021

The singer revealed her team also tested positive a few days ago
Doja Cat dropped out of 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Sunday, the singer revealed her team also tested positive a few days ago.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

The Grammy nominee added that her "spirits are down" since she has to drop out of future concert dates in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta and Miami.

"I'm doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love xo," the singer concluded.

