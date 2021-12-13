 
entertainment
Tom Holland complains about his 'Spider-Man' costume: 'not warm at all'

Tom Holland, while talking about his iconic superhero costume, made fans laugh and worried with his long-list of complains about the suit.

The 25-year-old actor, who keeps trying a new version of the costume every time he appears in the Marvel’s famed franchise, recently revealed that he feels embarrassed in the avatar.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show along with girlfriend Zendaya, said, “It (the costume) doesn’t keep you warm at all.”

Holland also expressed, “It is the same as last time and once again I asked for a zip and there isn’t one!”

The Unchartered actor is gearing up to showcase a stunning performance in the much-anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home which is slated to hit theatres on December 17.

Talking about the upcoming film, Holland said, “It’s tough to tell you much.... What’s cool about the film is that it picks up right after the end of the second one and for the first time in Peter Parker’s history his identity has been revealed to the world.”

“Everyone thinks he is a crazy villain, and it all goes horribly wrong for him,” he added.

