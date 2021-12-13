 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

The monarch will finally get to spend the holiday season with her loved ones
The monarch will finally get to spend the holiday season with her loved ones

Queen Elizabeth has plans of celebrating Christmas this year with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham Castle. 

After the monarch had a health scare earlier, she will finally get to spend the holiday season with her loved ones.

The Queen will travel to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with other members of the royal family unless UK government mandates amid the ongoing COVID pandemic change between now and the holidays.

As part of the plan, the Queen will host members of the royal family for her traditional pre-Christmas lunch, which was canceled last year. 

The luncheon, which occurs before the Queen sets off for Sandringham, typically takes place at Buckingham Palace, but this year's event will likely be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been living.

She could take on a small public engagement on the grounds of the castle ahead of Christmas as well.

The Christmas festivities were cancelled last year because of the pandemic, which is why the Queen rang in the holiday with her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, where they quarantined during most of 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19
Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'

Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'
Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson

Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson
Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’
Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’

Eddie Redmayne stars in London revival of ‘Cabaret’
Camilla has become Royal Family’s buffer with Prince Charles: report

Camilla has become Royal Family’s buffer with Prince Charles: report
Thomas Markle would have ‘nothing to lose’ if he releases tell-all: report

Thomas Markle would have ‘nothing to lose’ if he releases tell-all: report
Queen Elizabeth handed warning for the ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Queen Elizabeth handed warning for the ‘fall of the House of Windsor’
Meghan Markle, Harry ‘issuing warning shot’ to Kate, Prince William with masterplan

Meghan Markle, Harry ‘issuing warning shot’ to Kate, Prince William with masterplan
Meghan Markle faces ‘biggest challenge’ yet from ‘awkward’ revelations

Meghan Markle faces ‘biggest challenge’ yet from ‘awkward’ revelations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘copying’ Royal Family’s playbook to overhaul image

Latest

view all