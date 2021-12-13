Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

The monarch will finally get to spend the holiday season with her loved ones

Queen Elizabeth has plans of celebrating Christmas this year with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham Castle.

After the monarch had a health scare earlier, she will finally get to spend the holiday season with her loved ones.

The Queen will travel to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with other members of the royal family unless UK government mandates amid the ongoing COVID pandemic change between now and the holidays.

As part of the plan, the Queen will host members of the royal family for her traditional pre-Christmas lunch, which was canceled last year.

The luncheon, which occurs before the Queen sets off for Sandringham, typically takes place at Buckingham Palace, but this year's event will likely be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been living.

She could take on a small public engagement on the grounds of the castle ahead of Christmas as well.



The Christmas festivities were cancelled last year because of the pandemic, which is why the Queen rang in the holiday with her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, where they quarantined during most of 2020.