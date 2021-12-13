 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian recently went mama bear on North West and scolded her for doing a TikTok live without taking permission.

For those unversed, before getting caught North managed to give fans an in-depth tour of her Hidden Hills home lined with white trees, Sing 2 themed décor, props, toys and even the youngster’s pink bedroom.

However, once North did manage to make her way back into the house she detoured past her mother’s bedroom and bravely showed off her little escapade before getting scolded live.

In the video, she could be heard saying, “Mom, I’m Live” in between a burst of giggles but the Skims founder quickly put a stop to it all with a few simple words like “No stop. You’re not allowed to.”

Being the dutiful young child she is North immediately agreed to say bye to her followers before the dumbstruck mogul actually asked around if “she’s really live?”



