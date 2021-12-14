Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having allegedly ‘ditched’ a pair of abandoned 10-year-old twins who were “like her own” following the Black Lives Matter scandal of Jessica Mulroney.

The twins in question are boys who Mulroney and her husband share and according to OK! Magazine, Ms Markle left the twins hanging after their mother’s scandal went public.

The news has been brought to light by an insider close to the family and according to their findings, “They are 10-year-old boys that were in Meghan’s royal wedding party and now without any explanation, she has vanished from their lives.”

The same insider also went on to say, “Jessica knows she messed up after an ugly incident with a Black influencer, but to have her entire family pay the price, especially punishing two 10-year-old boys isn’t right.”

Even though Mulroney has been accused of making catastrophic splip-ups she is still rather distraught over the radio silence she is being given by Meghan Markle.

“Jessica helped Meghan plan her wedding, plan her baby shower, she even babysit for little Archie when he was in Canada, and now Meghan doesn’t even send a birthday card to her kids, is just wrong.”

“Jessica has seen Meghan dump a lot of people after she met Harry, but she never thought the day would come when she and her boys would be on that list too.”

After all, “How do you explain to children that auntie Meghan doesn’t care about them anymore?”