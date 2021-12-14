Here’s why Britney Spears doesn't want packed tour schedules again

Britney Spears recently got candid about going though a hard time spending while touring as she had to spend most of the time on road.

The Toxic hit-maker penned down a lengthy post in which she slammed the journalist Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview.

In the since-deleted post, Spears said, “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard !!!”



The Criminal song-maker also expressed that after sometime her packed schedules turned into a challenge that she never wants to take again.

“My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going … I don’t think I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it !!!,” Spears added.