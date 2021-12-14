 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Here’s why Britney Spears doesn't want packed tour schedules again

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Here’s why Britney Spears doesnt want packed tour schedules again
Here’s why Britney Spears doesn't want packed tour schedules again

Britney Spears recently got candid about going though a hard time spending while touring as she had to spend most of the time on road.

The Toxic hit-maker penned down a lengthy post in which she slammed the journalist Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview. 

In the since-deleted post, Spears said, “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard !!!”

The Criminal song-maker also expressed that after sometime her packed schedules turned into a challenge that she never wants to take again.

“My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going … I don’t think I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it !!!,” Spears added. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers

BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers
Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'

Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations

2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations
Kim Kardashian tries to skip on ‘matching hair’ with daughter North

Kim Kardashian tries to skip on ‘matching hair’ with daughter North
Buckingham Palace says Lewis Hamilton will receive Honour of Knighthood

Buckingham Palace says Lewis Hamilton will receive Honour of Knighthood

Prince Andrew’s lawyer asks judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case

Prince Andrew’s lawyer asks judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case
Queen's Christmas broadcast will shut down rumours about Royal Family, believe fans

Queen's Christmas broadcast will shut down rumours about Royal Family, believe fans
Kanye West is part of Kim Kardashian’s holiday décor despite divorce

Kanye West is part of Kim Kardashian’s holiday décor despite divorce

Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him
‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer

‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer

Latest

view all