Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

One of Nickelodeon’s biggest success in 2010s, the boyband Big Time Rush, is back with new music after splitting up eight years ago in 2013.

The group, formed in 2009 for the Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush with members Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, on Monday released a new single titled Call It Like I See It.

Talking to People, the band described their reunion as “serendipitous”, saying that they had been planning it for about a year and half.

“The universe was telling us, 'Big Time Rush get back together,'” said Henderson.

Schmidt added, “What's different from 10 years ago is that we all have grown individually. We all have different strengths. And now I think that we're much more open to playing off each other's strengths and it's really kind of helped our relationship.”

Big Time Rush also marked their come back with a performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour on Monday.