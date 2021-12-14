 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

2010s hit boyband Big Time Rush, is back with new music after splitting up eight years ago in 2013
2010s hit boyband Big Time Rush, is back with new music after splitting up eight years ago in 2013

One of Nickelodeon’s biggest success in 2010s, the boyband Big Time Rush, is back with new music after splitting up eight years ago in 2013.

The group, formed in 2009 for the Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush with members Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, on Monday released a new single titled Call It Like I See It.

Talking to People, the band described their reunion as “serendipitous”, saying that they had been planning it for about a year and half.

“The universe was telling us, 'Big Time Rush get back together,'” said Henderson.

Schmidt added, “What's different from 10 years ago is that we all have grown individually. We all have different strengths. And now I think that we're much more open to playing off each other's strengths and it's really kind of helped our relationship.”

Big Time Rush also marked their come back with a performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour on Monday.

More From Entertainment:

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him
‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer

‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer
'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

Kate Middleton flirts with Prince William in Christmas card, says body language expert

Kate Middleton flirts with Prince William in Christmas card, says body language expert
Prince William spills private Christmas moments with Queen in Sandringham church

Prince William spills private Christmas moments with Queen in Sandringham church
Tom Cruise sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew

Tom Cruise sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew
Billie Eilish talks about 'miserable' COVID-19 diagnosis: 'It was terrible'

Billie Eilish talks about 'miserable' COVID-19 diagnosis: 'It was terrible'
Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval

Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval
Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie
Hollywood draws ire over silence on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood draws ire over silence on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Latest

view all