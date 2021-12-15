 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

American makeup mogul Kylie Jenner joined her sisters for a baby shower over the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, was reportedly treated for a laid back bridal shower hosted by Khloe Kardashian.

The bash was thrown in Hidden Hills, California, as per TMZ. Khloe's newly built abode is close to momager Kris Jenner's house.

While there is no photographic proof of the event, it is speculated that all sisters, including Khloe, Kim, Kourtney joined the party with their respective children. Kendall who is currently dating Devin Booker, does not have kids.

Kylie announced her pregnancy in August this year. She already shares three-year-old Stormi with the rapper.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have been laying low since his November 5, 2021 Astroworld concert in Texas which resulted in 10 deaths.

