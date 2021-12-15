Ben Affleck reveals he felt 'trapped' while being married to Jennifer Garner

Affleck said his divorce with Garner was long overdue but they stayed together for their kids

Ben Affleck is braving the wounds of his past in his latest interview about his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The Batman star spoke to Howard Stern about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and the impact it had on their three children, Violet, Serafina, and Samuel, saying, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

Affleck said his divorce with Garner was long overdue but they stayed together for their kids.

"I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," he explained, adding that they eventually realized they didn't want their relationship to "be the model that our kids see of marriage."

"We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer," he added.



"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry?" Affleck continued. "Yes, but fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect."

Ben added that he "knew she was a good mom" and "hoped" she felt the same towards him.