 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck reveals he felt 'trapped' while being married to Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Affleck said his divorce with Garner was long overdue but they stayed together for their kids
Affleck said his divorce with Garner was long overdue but they stayed together for their kids

Ben Affleck is braving the wounds of his past in his latest interview about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. 

The Batman star spoke to Howard Stern about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and the impact it had on their three children, Violet, Serafina, and Samuel, saying, "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

Affleck said his divorce with Garner was long overdue but they stayed together for their kids. 

"I was like, ‘I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," he explained, adding that they eventually realized they didn't want their relationship to "be the model that our kids see of marriage."

"We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. She's somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer," he added.

"We did it amicably. We did our best. Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry?" Affleck continued. "Yes, but fundamentally it was always underpinned with a respect."

Ben added that he "knew she was a good mom" and "hoped" she felt the same towards him. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note

David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note
Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez
Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court

Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court
Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged

Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged
Chadwick Boseman’s brother wants Black Panther to be recast

Chadwick Boseman’s brother wants Black Panther to be recast

Chris Pratt gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet birthday note

Chris Pratt gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet birthday note

Ben Affleck happy to no longer be the young hero in ‘Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck happy to no longer be the young hero in ‘Tender Bar'
Queen Elizabeth going ahead with Sandringham Christmas feast amid Omicron surge in UK

Queen Elizabeth going ahead with Sandringham Christmas feast amid Omicron surge in UK
Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters
Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'massive' fans of this Jason Momoa show

Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'massive' fans of this Jason Momoa show
BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out: Watch

BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out: Watch
Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all