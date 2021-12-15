Chris Pratt gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet birthday note

The actor posted a series of candid photos of his better half smiling on a boat trip

Chris Pratt gushed over his beautiful wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in a birthday tribute for her.

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner,” he wrote. “I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

The actor went on to thank the self-help author for being “instrumental” in his growth over the years.

“We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us,” Pratt, 42, continued. “Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious.

“I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”