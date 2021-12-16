Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

Katie Price has shared groveling apology after being spared jail following her September drink-drive arrest.



Judge Amanda Kelly, who handed the former glamour model a 16-week suspended jail term, said her "incredibly selfish" actions "could have easily killed somebody".



A judge told the 43-year-old star - who flipped her car near Partridge Green on 28 September, was lucky to avoid prison at her sentencing for a crash.

"You appear to think that you are above the law," she told Price, who was also handed a two-year driving ban.



Katie Price has realised her blunder and issued another apology: ‘It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.’





The reality star has thanked her supporters in a statement shared a day after she was handed a suspended sentence following her September drink-drive arrest.



Speaking publicly about the incident, Katie said she was spending time getting better and working on her mental health.



On Wednesday, Katie Price was handed a 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months by judge Amanda Kelly. The Judge told the TV personality she was unable to send her to prison because she had complied with requirements of the court including attending a rehabilitation centre and not to commit further offences.

