 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her incredibly selfish actions

Katie Price has shared groveling apology after being spared jail following her September drink-drive arrest.

Judge Amanda Kelly, who handed the former glamour model a 16-week suspended jail term, said her "incredibly selfish" actions "could have easily killed somebody".

A judge told the 43-year-old star - who flipped her car near Partridge Green on 28 September, was lucky to avoid prison at her sentencing for a crash. 

"You appear to think that you are above the law," she told Price, who was also handed a two-year driving ban.

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her incredibly selfish actions

Katie Price has realised her blunder and issued another apology: ‘It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.’


The reality star has thanked her supporters in a statement shared a day after she was handed a suspended sentence following her September drink-drive arrest.

Speaking publicly about the incident, Katie said she was spending time getting better and working on her mental health.

On Wednesday, Katie Price was handed a 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months by judge Amanda Kelly. The Judge told the TV personality she was unable to send her to prison because she had complied with requirements of the court including attending a rehabilitation centre and not to commit further offences.

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin shares ‘perfectly imperfect’ family holiday card

Hilaria Baldwin shares ‘perfectly imperfect’ family holiday card
Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'
Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'

Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'
Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'
Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video

Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video
Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense
Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Latest

view all