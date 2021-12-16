Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Affleck reportedly left Lopez mad after he said that he felt 'trapped' in his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has clarified his recent comment about being 'trapped' in his marriage to Jennifer Garner, a day after it was reported that his current flame Jennifer Lopez was 'livid' at him over it.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, Affleck said that he’d “probably still be drinking” if Garner and him had stayed married.

Affleck’s remarks were met with intense criticism online, with an insider also claiming that JLo was not happy with him.

He then revisited the remarks during a Wednesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

The Tender Bar actor went on to explain that his words were taken out of context and that “some listeners had taken the conversation and made it seem as if I was doing the exact opposite of what I said."



“I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first."

He added that the viral part made him out to be “the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018 after 10 years of marriage and three kids; daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.