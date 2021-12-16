 
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii
Hollywood star Jason Momoa is making most his time catching waves in Hawaii. The star hit the beach in aloha State on Monday and showed off his chiselled physique in latest pictures.

The Dune star, who recently wrapped up shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, took some time out to enjoy the waves in his home state as he was clicked hitting the surf.

While enjoying the paddleboard session in Pacific Ocean, the Game of Thrones star dropped jaws as he put his toned abs on display.

The 42-year-old actor recently revealed that the much-awaited DC sequel wrapped filming last week. In a video posted to on the Aquaman Twitter account, Momoa shared, "Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!"

The following day, the actor reported from his own Instagram account that these were "the last days in Hawaii."

Aquaman 2 also marks the return of stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. The film is slated to released on Dec. 16, 2022.

