Thursday Dec 16 2021
'The Duke': Roger Michael’s last film all set to release

'The Duke', the final film from British filmmaker Roger Michell, will hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

The movie is directed by the late filmmaker is currently in exhibition at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles. The film features Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, cited Deadline.

Set in 1961, ‘The Duke revolves around the story of Kempton Bunton who is a 60-year-old taxi driver. He stole the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Spanish artist, Francisco Goya, from the National Gallery in London, thus making it the Gallery's first theft in its history.

For those unversed, Nicky Bentham is the producer of the film, alongside executive producers Cameron McCracken, Jenny Borgars, Andrea Scarso, Hugo Heppell, Peter Scarf, and Christopher Bunton.

