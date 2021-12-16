 
Hilaria Baldwin shares 'perfectly imperfect' family holiday card

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin has unveiled her loving family’s 2021 holiday card. The adorable, monochrome shot is her explanation of the “perfectly imperfect.”

Taking to her Instagram, the 37-year-old yoga instructor captioned the picture as, “Holiday photo 2021?”

The photo featured herself and husband Alec, with their six children in a candid shot. “It’s a little wild, very free, and perfectly imperfect,” she added, tagging photographer Abbey Drucker.


The adorable uposed image features their children —Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1 and Lucia, 1 — dressed in classic linen looks. While Hilaria donned a white polka-dotted dress while tousling her hair in the photo.

The Baldwins experienced a tough year after Alec, 56, got himself in the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the new film, Rust.

Amid the controversy, Hilaria has since shown her support for her husband publicly, professing her love for him following his controversial ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos about the incident.

“I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you,” she revealed.

