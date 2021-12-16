 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
Web Desk

North West ignores mom Kim Kardashian’s scolding, returns to TikTok

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

West has returned to TikTok with a video showing off her expensive handbag collection
West has returned to TikTok with a video showing off her expensive handbag collection 

North West has returned to TikTok with a video showing off her expensive handbag collection as mother Kim Kardashian's earlier scolding fell on deaf ears.

North landed in trouble earlier this week for giving a tour of the Kardashian’s Hollywood home without Kim’s permission, however, that did not stop her from returning to the video-sharing app days later.

This time, the 8-year-old limited the tour to her closet, and more specifically to her designer handbag section full of expensive bags.

Simple captioning it, “These are my bags,” North made sure to add more bling to her video with a sparkling filter as she focused on bags from designers like Judith Leiber and Dior.

Featured in the video included a bag shaped like a blinged-out pizza slice that reportedly carries a price tag of $5,700. 

Watch:



