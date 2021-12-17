 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William shares insights into the difficulties of royal Christmas church trips

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Prince William recently reminisced over his memories from Christmas morning and even shed light on some of the more difficult aspects of the royal church trip each Christmas.

Prince William got candid about some of the more difficult aspects while speaking on the Apple Fitness + podcast Time to Walk.

There he was quoted saying, "What's very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times.”

"I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself."

The prince also recalled moments form his childhood where he’d make the walk from the church to the main house and added, "I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up.”

Plus "You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report

Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2
Meghan Markle let her ‘hostile nature’ seep through: report

Meghan Markle let her ‘hostile nature’ seep through: report
Real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations unearthed: report

Real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations unearthed: report
Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix
Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition

Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition
Ben Affleck speaks out regarding 2013 Oscars snub for ‘Argo’

Ben Affleck speaks out regarding 2013 Oscars snub for ‘Argo’
Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden

Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden
Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her
Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’

Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’
Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all