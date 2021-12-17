Prince William shares insights into the difficulties of royal Christmas church trips

Prince William recently reminisced over his memories from Christmas morning and even shed light on some of the more difficult aspects of the royal church trip each Christmas.



Prince William got candid about some of the more difficult aspects while speaking on the Apple Fitness + podcast Time to Walk.

There he was quoted saying, "What's very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times.”

"I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself."

The prince also recalled moments form his childhood where he’d make the walk from the church to the main house and added, "I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up.”

Plus "You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before."