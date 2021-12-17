Megan Thee Stallion cracks deal with Netflix to produce music, TV series

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix are partnering for an exclusive deal where the musician will create and executive produce content for the streaming giant.



In a first-look agreement, the three-time Grammy winner is expected to produce music, television series and other content for the company.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Speaking about her feelings after craking the big deal, Megan touched upon her passion for storytelling.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan offered in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

