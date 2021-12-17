Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Father' trailer out now! Watch Here

Hilary Duff is coming to your screens with much-awaited How I Met Your Father, marking a sequel to popular series How I Met Your Mother.

The show which is adapted from the 2000s hit sitcom, will stream on Hulu starting 2022.



"We can't wait for you to watch this story! this Tweet to receive reminders [email protected] the premiere of #HIMYF.The fun begins January 18, only on hulu," tweeted the streamer in a new post on Thursday.

The series narrates the story of Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) and her struggle to meet the father of her future children. Duff is spotted telling her kids about how her love story kicked off in New York in 2022.



