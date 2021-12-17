 
Prince William reveals his ‘Christmas favourites' in latest interview

Britain’s Prince William is getting in the festive spirit as he opened up about his Christmas favourites and holiday celebrations for his family in latest candid interview.

The Duke of Cambridge appeared on Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston and answered some phone calls from young cancer patients. He shared his favourites for the holiday in the candid question-answer session.

Answering the calls on hospital’s radio show, William shared that being around the loved ones topped his list of his favourite things, but food was also “quite important.”

Getting together for Christmas Day, he said, was “always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our own things all the time during the year and so we get very few moments to actually come together.”

“When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot.”

Sharing details about the Cambridge family, the duke, 39, revealed that he had never heard of the modern favourite game the Elf on the Shelf. He said, “We love Monopoly and Risk”

A young patient asked what William would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, to which he replied that he would “bring everyone together to have a big party.”

