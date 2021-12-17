Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus

Brad Pitt returns to silver screen with 'The Lost City' after long hiatus

Brad Pitt has returned to cinema with a cameo in The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The 57-year-old, who was last seen in 2019's space odyssey Ad Astra is charming fans with a comic role this time around.

The Oscar winning star was seen in an amusing role of a skilled rescuer in the official trailer of The Lost City dropped Thursday. He is seen in a long blonde hair and a deep tan who dresses in army green clothing.

Pitt is given the task to save kidnaped novelist Loretta Sage, played by Sandra Bullock, in the adventure film.

