Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus

Friday Dec 17, 2021
Brad Pitt has returned to cinema with a cameo in The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
The 57-year-old, who was last seen in 2019's space odyssey Ad Astra is charming fans with a comic role this time around.
The Oscar winning star was seen in an amusing role of a skilled rescuer in the official trailer of The Lost City dropped Thursday. He is seen in a long blonde hair and a deep tan who dresses in army green clothing.
Pitt is given the task to save kidnaped novelist Loretta Sage, played by Sandra Bullock, in the adventure film.
Take a look: