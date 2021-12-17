Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube

 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Friday Dec 17, 2021

Geo Entertainment’s latest drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak’s first two episodes aired this week on Monday and Tuesday, and fans are already loving the show as it has been trending on no.1 spot on YouTube.

The latest serial, produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment house, stars the blockbuster duo from superhit project Khaani, actors Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.

Within the first few hours, the first two episodes of Aye Musht-e-Khaak received over-whelming response from the audience.

The Geo TV’s latest production Aye Musht-e-Khaak’s first two episodes have already crossed six million views on YouTube.

The drama serial, penned by Maha Malik, follows the compelling tale of love, passion and deception. The story revolves around two completely different individuals; Mustajab (played by Feroze) and Dua (played by Sana).

The drama serial is directed by Aehsun Talish, and produced by the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

With Feroze and Sana in lead roles, the drama cast includes actors, Asad Siddiqui, Shabbir Jan, Iffat Omar, Shahood Alvi, Danial Afzal Khan, Hira Umer, and many more.

