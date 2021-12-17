 
Money Heist's Berlin actor spotted with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic

"Money Heist" star Pedro Alonso was recently spotted spending some quality time with his girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic.

Alonso, who played Berlin in "Money Heist", was pictured as he held his girlfriend's hand during a walk in Barcelona on Monday. 

The actor donned a black jacket with a fur collar, navy pants and sneakers, while Tatiana wore a black belted coat layered over a gray sweater.

"Money Heist", one of the most popular Netflix series, recently came to an end with the release of the remaining episodes of the final season.

According to reports, Pedro Alonso would be starring in a new "Money Heist" spinoff series.


