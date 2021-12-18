 
Saturday Dec 18 2021
Prince William, Harry ‘just drifted away’ as time went on: report

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Experts suggest Prince William and Prince Harry have just moved away in different directions’ and are no longer ‘bound’ by their rift.

Princess Diana’s former voice coach made this bombshell revelation.

In the appearance with the Royally Us podcast she pointed out the brother's choice and was also quoted saying, “The two gentlemen we're talking about, because they are gentle men, they are not bound by a rift.”

"They had a disagreement like all siblings do, a minor disagreement and, of course, with the development of their own specific responsibilities in relation to their own wives, their families and also to the area of interest or responsibility that they've taken over, they’ve just moved in slightly different directions from how they used to be when they were the cavalier happy-go-lucky very smiley immensely jokey competitive Wills and Harry.” 

