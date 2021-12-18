 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat
In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

Supermodel Mushk Kaleem was joined by her friends and family Friday night for a glamorous Baraat ceremony.

The diva, who tied the knot with beau Nadir Zia in a Nikkah+ Mehendi event Wednesday, dresses head-to-toe maroon for her bridal look.

Mushk slipped into an embellished number by ace designer Saniya Maskatiya for her special day. Husband Nadir on the other hand wore a black suit paired with maroon tie and a white shirt.

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

The diva entered the venue hand-in-hand with her husband, inviting applaud and cheers from her friends including Fouzia Aman, who turned to her Instagram to capture the moment.

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

Mushk was styled by Nabilas on her big day while she kept her look traditional walking down the aisle.

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

The bride herself documented the night on her Instagram handle, post her first photo with Nadir, simply captioning it with an infinity emoticon.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post
Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan

Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan
Priyanka Chopra says working during pandemic was the ‘hardest thing’

Priyanka Chopra says working during pandemic was the ‘hardest thing’
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan
Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'

Kareena Kapoor terribly misses her sons: 'Covid I hate you'
Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’

Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding, fans ask: ‘Where’s Katrina Kaif?’
Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'

Humaima Malik on intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi: 'Talent has no religion'
Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube

Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube
Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine

Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine
Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE

Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE

Latest

view all