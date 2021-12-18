 
Saturday Dec 18 2021
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

 
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Scarlett Johansson is bringing out the Cher in her on the sets of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking about her sense of humour, Fallon asked Johansson that he has heard good things about her Cher impression.

"Yeah. I do a Cher impersonation. Yeah, I do. I do," Scarlett confirmed.

Fallon then requested the Black Widow star to do her famous Cher impression on camera. "I haven't broken it out in a while. I don't think I've broken it out since I got my tonsils removed," she added of her impersonation of the 75-year-old singer.

She then began to sing Cher's 1998 hit song Believe. "What am I supposed, I don't know, to do, sit around and wait for you?," Scarlett sang.

"Well, I can't do that, there's no turning back," she continued holding the last note.

"No way, my god, hey that was it!," Jimmy said in an impressed tone.

"That's not bad," Scarlett admitted.


Scarlett in Sing 2 reprises her role as porcupine punk rocker Ash. Sing 2 is scheduled to release next week. 

