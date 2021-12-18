 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Prince William sat down with Radio Marsden’s Barry Alston for a "truly delightful and heartwarming conversation".

The Duke of Cambridge answered some questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said a statement.

It said William also celebrated the passion of hospital staff and shared a favourite Christmas song.

Radio Marsden is a self-funded and run entirely by volunteers. It relies on donations to pay for the various licenses and equipment required to provide a top quality service to patients of both The Royal Marsden Hospitals.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch
Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo

Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch
Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world
Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'

Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'
Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October
Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic
AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US

AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US
Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days

Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days
Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother
Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Latest

view all