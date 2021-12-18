 
Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree, proving that less is more with her surprising front door decorations.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's festive decorations are minimal. Their Christmas tree also appeared to be rather low-key when it was unveiled on 1 December. 

Renowned fashion designer took to Instagram to declare: "Elf is back," and the small toy could be seen hugging one of the undecorated branches of their Christmas tree.

The mother-of-four recorded her son Cruz dressed as Spiderman jumping around the entrance way of the £31million family home on Friday, and behind him, two simple wreaths were clear to see.

Underneath the seasonal tree stood five Cadbury's advent calendars –presumably one for each of the children as well as perhaps one for husband David!

Victoria Beckham added virtual baubles via the app, but perhaps it was the mischievous elf who was the one responsible for the missing decorations. It is unclear whether the tree was yet to be decorated or if this was the final look. 

