Sunday Dec 19 2021
Katy Perry grateful' she didn't 'die in a ditch somewhere' after early fame: report

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently got candid about the gratitude she feels over being able to survive her earlier days of fame.

She even poked fun at her ‘old’ self by admitting she feels like she’s putting on the years whenever younger singers like Olivia Rodrigo talk reference her.

When asked about her thoughts about getting older Perry told OK! Magazine, “Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around.”

During the course of her interview with the outlet, the star also referenced her feelings regarding her stance as an OG of the music industry and added, “'t feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid’ and they're like full-on adults with kids.”

Before concluding Perry also gave fans some hints about what to expect from her upcoming Las Vegas Residency and added, “It's just gonna be a feast for both the ears and the eyes and it is like the most laughter I've had in a rehearsal setting ever in my life. My co-creators and collaborators and the dancers and the band, everybody's just like, ‘This is the kookiest idea’.”

