Sunday Dec 19 2021
Jennifer Lopez denies 'offended stance' to Ben Affleck's comments on Jennifer Garner

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Songwriter Jennifer Lopez finally issues clarification regarding her rumoured reaction to the Jennifer Garner comments made by Ben Affleck.

This report comes shortly after international media outlets ran a rumoured account of Lopez’s angered reaction. However, according to the singer herself, the rumours are completely untrue.

In the middle of her interview with People magazine, Lopez explained, "This story is simply not true," and "It is not how I feel."

The singer also made it clear that "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

The father-of-three was also reportedly put off by the turn his Howard Stern interview took since a wide range of topics and life events were shared at the time.

Affleck reportedly threw his walls down for a candid heart-to-heart on topics like parenthood, love, fame and event alcoholism during his appearance on the podcast.

In a subsequent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He addressed it all and wanted fans to know that he "would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

He even pointed out "how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first." But he alleged the media showed him off like "the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

A source also stepped forward to admit that Lopez is truly supportive of Affleck in this time and reportedly the duo is in a really great space and really happy."

