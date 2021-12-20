Larsa Pippen addresses former feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘Its our families’

Larsa Pippen has finally broken her silence over the former family feud she ignited with the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier this year.

This tell-all has come just months after sources revealed that Pippen was eager to patch things up with the SKIMS founder following her split from Kanye.

Pippen shed light on it all while speaking with Us Weekly. There she started off by saying, “We are friendly, we’re friends."

"You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it.”

“I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’ I love [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Even an insider weighed in on Larsa’s intentions and admitted, “Larsa feels like - and hopes - her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture.”

Prior to this revelation, it was rumoured that the family chose to distance themselves from Pippen because she had “toxic energy.”