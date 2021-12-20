 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton turns to pals over Meghan Markle struggles: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Kate Middleton has reportedly been turning to non-royal pals about Meghan Markle struggle to spare ‘overworked’ Prince William.

Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There she claimed, "There was one person she could really turn to, confide in and be assured that it would go no further. He's become her rock, her brother James Middleton.”

He also went on to say, "It's James who Kate turned to in these troubled times because she liked his calm and relaxing influence.”

"That's not to say she didn't want to turn to her husband Prince William but she knew that he already had quite a lot on his plate and didn't want to burden him with more."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth to snub royals for heirs in 2021 Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth to snub royals for heirs in 2021 Christmas speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report
Kate Middleton’s birthday cover leaves Meghan Markle under ‘immense pressure’

Kate Middleton’s birthday cover leaves Meghan Markle under ‘immense pressure’
Meghan Markle ‘struggled’ with giving up control social media accounts

Meghan Markle ‘struggled’ with giving up control social media accounts
Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’

Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’
Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights her blessings as a mother

Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights her blessings as a mother
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship
Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source
Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?

Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?
'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Latest

view all