 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen likely to cancel Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Queen likely to cancel Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham
Queen likely to cancel Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth might cancel Christmas Day walkabout after calling off the annual family lunch.

The Royal Family’s traditional Christmas celebrations are under close scrutiny amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

In the light of the ongoing circumstances, the monarch might close her gates for the royal watchers, who normally gather to greet her and her family.

As per Mirror, staff say they “fully expect” public access to be denied on Christmas Day to refrain from a COVID outbreak.

"Of course everyone would love everything back to normal – but the situation is anything but," added the source.

Every Christmas, hundreds of royal admirers stand in lines to meet the Queen in Sandringham. This would be the second time this would be canceled, the first one being in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

Big Sean slams Kanye West, says rapper owes him millions

Big Sean slams Kanye West, says rapper owes him millions

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott weds longtime girlfriend amid co-stars

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott weds longtime girlfriend amid co-stars
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spend date night watching 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spend date night watching 'Spider Man: No Way Home'
BTS' J-Hope reacts to V asking RM for a special birthday gift

BTS' J-Hope reacts to V asking RM for a special birthday gift
Robert Pattinson’s Batman based on Kurt Cobain, reveals director

Robert Pattinson’s Batman based on Kurt Cobain, reveals director
‘The Matrix Resurrections': Priyanka Chopra parties with friends and fam!

‘The Matrix Resurrections': Priyanka Chopra parties with friends and fam!
Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas’ parents in new pictures: See post

Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas’ parents in new pictures: See post
Queen Elizabeth to snub royals for heirs in 2021 Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth to snub royals for heirs in 2021 Christmas speech
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report

Latest

view all