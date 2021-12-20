Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK

 
Royal fans and experts have urged the Queen to take action "straight away" over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become the next in line to the British throne.

The 95-year-old monarch, according to a newspaper article published at the weekend,  has "told William to stop flying his family in helicopters" as she is "terrified" of an accident that could affect the line of succession, putting the Duke of Sussex directly next in line.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who has met and interviewed Prince Harry previously, said: "Action should be taken straight away."

Taking to Twitter she told her 23 thousand followers: "The thought of H or it would be M taking the throne is ...........!" 

Here’s a look at the varied feelings that transpired among the fans on Twitter.

A user with #royal twitter.com/mailplus/statu responded: "Given that Prince Harry is next in line to the throne after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family, this might be a wise move."

Another responded: Actually the thought of such an awful tragedy for William & family is far worse."

"Angela, it won't happen until hell freezes over," the third one penned.

"If there was a tiny chance of JustHarry getting anywhere near the throne, we would have a Republic sooner than you think," a user wrote in response.

According to experts, Prince Harry can still be king. This is because he was born into the royal family (and remains in) the royal line of succession.

Queen Elizabeth II is the sovereign, and her heir apparent is her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales. Next in line after him is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales's elder son. Third in line is Prince George, the eldest child of the Duke of Cambridge, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis. 

Prince Harry then follows his nieces and nephews as sixth in line to the throne. This therefore means that the 36-year-old can still be king – but his chances are fairly slim with five royal replacements ahead of him.

