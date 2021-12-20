Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart

Fashion designer and former Spice girl Victoria Beckham stunned fans as she rocked a festive jumper featuring American rapper Kanye West this weekend.

The wife of legendary footballer David Beckham has gone down another route for this year’s fashions, opting for a Kanye West outfit.

The 47-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself in a navy jumper adorned with the rapper’s face, surrounded by snowflakes.

The mum-of-four's amazing post gives an impression as she is a secret fan of Kim kardashian's estranged husband and has a special place in her heart.

She gave a sweet caption to the photo: 'Yep!! You're right! It is a Kanye Christmas tee!'

Victoria's blue top was covered in white snowflakes and had a huge image of the 44-year-old rapper on the front wearing a Santa hat with ‘Yeezy’ across it.



In the picture, which garnered massive likes and hearts, Victoria looked radiant with a pretty makeup and wore her brunette tresses in loose waves over her shoulders.



Former singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham tied the knot with the ex Manchester United footballer in 1999, after a whirlwind romance in the spotlight. They are proud parents of four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper together.



Victoria Beckham's stunning picture left fans guessing about her relationship with Kanye West as they are expecting that Ye would appear in a Spice Girls themed outfit for his own celebrations to thank the style queen.