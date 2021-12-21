 
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle should be bowing to Princess Eugeine and Princess Beatrice, an aristocracy expert revealed.

Speaking to People, Wendy Bosberry-Scott said that because the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are viewed to have a lower status than their fully-royal counterparts, they are automatically placed in a lower rank.

"Women of the royal family who marry in like Kate and Meghan gain their titles by marriage and therefore are of a lower rank than those born into their titles," she said. 

"Essentially, the hierarchy exists to ensure that the princesses who are born with royal blood, like Eugenie and Beatrice, aren't kind of pushed to one side.

"As far as the public is concerned, the most visible representation of this tends to be the order in which they might stand at a public event, or the order in which they might enter or leave a room, or who curtsies to whom."

