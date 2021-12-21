Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating: Report

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship of two years has allegedly come to a tumultuous end.

According to Daily Mail, the couple could not afloat their romance despite taking a break and engaging in crisis talks.

Dua, 26, and Anwar,22, began dating in 2019 have not been seen together since eight weeks per The Sun and a celebrity gossip site Deux Moi confirms that their relationship has now come to a halt.

A source told the publication: "The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough."



"Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks," added a source earlier.

