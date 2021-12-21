Lady Gaga heaps praises on Bradley Cooper's 'Nightmare Alley': 'Amazing film'

Lady Gaga urges people to watch Bradley Cooper's New Movie 'Nightmare Alley'

Lady Gaga is celebrating his pal Bradley Cooper’s latest film Nightmare Alley.

The House of Gucci actor recently watched the film and was blown away by Cooper's performance, 46, and urged the fans to go and see it.

She took to Twitter on Sunday specifically to promote his new movie and also gave a shout-out t film's director, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

Lady, 35 captioned it, "Nightmare Alley is an amazing film with an amazing cast, congratulations to @RealGDT. Bradley is spectacular, Cate and Rooney beyond powerful! I loved it so much. Go see it!"

For unversed, the psychological thriller stars Cooper as Stan, a con man who takes a job with a travelling carnival and the movie is in the theatres now.

