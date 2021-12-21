Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?

William and Kate might not celebrate with the Queen after Christmas plans at Sandringham were cancelled

Britain’s royal family is once again facing a crisis ahead of Christmas thanks to rising COVID cases, and according to royal watchdogs, the family may be separated at holiday season.

According to royal expert Kerene Barefield, Prince William and Kate Middleton might not celebrate Christmas with the Queen after traditional Christmas plans at Sandringham were cancelled.

“I understand from sources that there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year..." Barefield told Us Weekly.

She added that William and Kate, along with their three kids might not attend the celebration at Windsor since they are farther away at the countryside home in Norfolk.



“That will be further away from them than if they’re in Sandringham, which is just a stone’s throw away from Norfolk. So yeah, they may not attend, if it’s at Windsor.”