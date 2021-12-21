 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

William and Kate might not celebrate with the Queen after Christmas plans at Sandringham were cancelled
William and Kate might not celebrate with the Queen after Christmas plans at Sandringham were cancelled

Britain’s royal family is once again facing a crisis ahead of Christmas thanks to rising COVID cases, and according to royal watchdogs, the family may be separated at holiday season.

According to royal expert Kerene Barefield, Prince William and Kate Middleton might not celebrate Christmas with the Queen after traditional Christmas plans at Sandringham were cancelled. 

“I understand from sources that there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year..." Barefield told Us Weekly. 

She added that William and Kate, along with their three kids might not attend the celebration at Windsor since they are farther away at the countryside home in Norfolk.

“That will be further away from them than if they’re in Sandringham, which is just a stone’s throw away from Norfolk. So yeah, they may not attend, if it’s at Windsor.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously
Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd

Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd
Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35
Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson
Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report

Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report
Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion
Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking to 'control their narrative', here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking to 'control their narrative', here's how

Latest

view all