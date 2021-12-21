Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See

Sana Javed marked her husband Umair Jaswal’s 35th birthday on December 20 with a loved-up note

Sana Javed marked her husband Umair Jaswal’s 35th birthday on December 20 with a loved-up note on social media and fans are loving it!

The Khaani starlet took to Instagram on Monday to share a loved-up photo with Jaswal with an equally loving caption to go with it.

“Happy birthday to my amazing husband,” she wrote, before deeming herself a ‘lucky girl’ to have “found a best friend and a husband in the same person.”





She went on to thank Jaswal for being in her life.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tied the knot in October 2020 in a small ceremony after keeping their romance carefully under wraps for some time.