Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Tom Holland jokes about winning an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Tom Holland and Zendaya starring Spider-Man: No Way Home has blown box office records after it hit the cinemas.

Recently in an interview, Tom touched upon the film and joked about winning an Oscar for it.

The 25-year-old actor told Hollywood Reporter that he might win an Oscar for his movie.

"I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I'm going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it's great."

The British actor had previously hinted at his departure from the franchise, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man,"  he told People.

