Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on changing her name on Instagram and the huge buzz it created.

During her conversation with ETimes, Pee Cee was asked about dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on the photo-sharing app which left fans speculating about the her divorce with Nick Jonas.

However, the Quantico actor revealed that she didn’t know it would become a publicised issue. 

Chopra said, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess."

The diva also shared that she pretty enjoyed netizens coming up with different theories on the matter. 

“I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out," she added.

On the work front, the 39-year-old actor is busy garnering a massive response from fans for her small yet crucial role in the hotly-released film The Matrix Resurrections

