 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's Christmas day speech 2021: Royal's 69th annual address to be emotional one

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Queens Christmas day speech 2021: Royals 69th annual address to be emotional one

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her 69th Christmas speech to the nation as the British Monarch at 3pm on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

The 95-year-old monarch's 2021 address will be broadcast across multiple UK channels. The speeches are no longer broadcast live and are instead pre-recorded in early December.

Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother's this year's address is expected to be a more emotional one, following the loss of her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the continuing impact of coronavirus, with the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation.

Last year, the Queen used her Christmas Day message was a remedy for  anyone struggling without family and friends, ensuring that they "are not alone".

The monarch, on her first televised Christmas Day speech in 9157, said: "I very much hope that this new medium will make my Christmas message more personal and direct."

The Queen will have a more relaxed and low-key Christmas this year. She will spend the day at Windsor Castle and won’t travel to Sandringham as the decision is described "precautionary approach” due to rising Omicron cases in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in ‘Swan Song’

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in ‘Swan Song’
Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’

Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’
Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor

Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor
Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail
Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591

Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591
Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumours
Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram

Latest

view all