Queen Elizabeth will deliver her 69th Christmas speech to the nation as the British Monarch at 3pm on Saturday, December 25, 2021.



The 95-year-old monarch's 2021 address will be broadcast across multiple UK channels. The speeches are no longer broadcast live and are instead pre-recorded in early December.

Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother's this year's address is expected to be a more emotional one, following the loss of her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the continuing impact of coronavirus, with the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation.



Last year, the Queen used her Christmas Day message was a remedy for anyone struggling without family and friends, ensuring that they "are not alone".

The monarch, on her first televised Christmas Day speech in 9157, said: "I very much hope that this new medium will make my Christmas message more personal and direct."



The Queen will have a more relaxed and low-key Christmas this year. She will spend the day at Windsor Castle and won’t travel to Sandringham as the decision is described "precautionary approach” due to rising Omicron cases in the UK.