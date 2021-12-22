 
Tom Cruise rents Winston Churchill's war rooms for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise wants shooting of his next Mission: Impossible film to roll out smoothly for which he has decided to rent a renovated apartment which were once used by Winston Churchill.

According to The Sun, the Hollywood actor is gearing up to start filming of the next instalment of the super-hit action film in London.

“Tom is working in central London a lot next year and wanted somewhere nearby to base himself rather than commuting in and out of town,” the outlet quoted its source.

The outlet also reported that the A-list action hero loved the idea of living in World War 2 leader’s war room.

“He saw that Churchill’s former offices had come on the market and was immediately excited — and was won over.

“They’ve been turned into the most incredible flats, seriously smart and right in the heart of Whitehall,” shared the insider.

“Those buildings also inspired Ian Fleming when he was writing James Bond. You feel like 007 just walking through the doorway,” the publication added.

