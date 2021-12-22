Bella Hadid wants govt to heed Kim Kardashian's demand

A Colorado judge last week reluctantly sentenced a Texas truck driver to 110 years in prison following his conviction for vehicular homicide when his semi-trailer crashed into stopped traffic and killed four motorists along a mountain interstate.



Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October by a jury in Jefferson County, Colorado, of four homicide charges along with multiple counts of assault and reckless driving stemming from the April 2019 fiery crash.



Kim Kardashian and other celebrities are voicing their support for Rogel Lazaro and seeking clemency.

The reality TV show star said on Instagram and Twitter that “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed.”

She requested Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial.



Supermodel Bella Hadid took to Instagram and re-shared Kim Kardashian's posts in support of the truck driver.

She wrote: "Thank you Kim Kardashian for this knowledge. Once you understand the facts behind cases like this, it makes sense why people

say the system/gov sets minorities and POC up for failure. It's disgusting and the government needs to act accordingly.

Essentially, no matter what the judges' opinion was on the case, it's the laws of the system that needs to be changed...."





Earlier, Jefferson County District Judge Bruce Jones said Colorado law required he impose the mandatory minimum sentences to all the counts Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of, but that he had "no desire" to send him to prison for life.

"If I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence," Jones said.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Aguilera-Mederos knew his brakes were failing but drove past at least one runaway truck ramp as he descended the mountains along Interstate 70 west of Denver.

He then recklessly weaved in and out of traffic before his trailer, which was hauling lumber, crashed into stopped traffic and burst into flames, triggering a 28-vehicle pile-up that killed four people and injured six, prosecutors said.

Aguilera-Mederos told investigators his brakes failed and he tried to avoid hitting other vehicles after losing control.

At Monday's hearing, Megan Harrison, the daughter of one of the people killed, Doyle Harrison, told the judge "my dad was taken away from me."

"A huge person in my life never came home," she said.

When he addressed the court, Aguilera-Mederos wept as he begged the victims' families for forgiveness and asked the judge for leniency.

"I am not a criminal," he said. "I never thought about hurting anyone in my entire life."